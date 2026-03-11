Anfernee Jennings: Time up in New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings is slated to be released by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Jennings departs New England as the team's longest tenured player, as Reiss reports, having played for a trio of head coaches during his time with the team. The Patriots create roughly $3.8 million in salary cap space with his release. Now heading into his age-29 season, Jennings will likely find a home elsewhere in the league as a rotational pass rusher.
More News
-
Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Healthy scratch•
-
Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Will suit up at Tennessee•
-
Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Still can't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Sets career highs in 2024•
-
Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Active for Week 18•