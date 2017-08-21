Play

Anquan Boldin: Announces retirement from football

Boldin announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, Jim Trotter of ESPN reports.

It isn't clear why Boldin is calling it quits just two weeks after signing with the Bills, but his departure leaves the team with even more uncertainty at receiver. The 15-year veteran will retire ninth all time in receptions (1,076), 14th in receiving yards (13,779) and 23rd in receiving touchdowns (82).

