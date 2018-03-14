Anquan Boldin: Free to join new team

The Bills released Boldin from the reserve/retired list Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Boldin signed with the Bills last summer and then retired during the preseason. He's now free to sign with another team, but there isn't much reason to think he will do so. Boldin will turn 38 in October.

