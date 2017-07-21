Anquan Boldin: To visit Bills

Boldin will visit with the Bills on Monday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.

Boldin entered free agency after accumulating 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season in Detroit. Despite that production, the 36-year-old remains without a team. Ranked third among active players in both career receptions (1,076) and touchdown grabs (82), Boldin's average yards per catch has declined for five straight seasons, but his physical presence is still a considerable asset in the red zone and running game. Furthermore, with the Bills' wideouts rather unaccomplished behind the delicate Sammy Watkins (foot), Boldin could provide needed leadership and reliability, should his visit culminate in a contract agreement.