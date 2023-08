Averett (undisclosed) was released from the 49ers' injured reserve Thursday after both parties agreed to an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Averett was in danger of missing the entire 2023 campaign before this injury settlement was agreed upon. It is unclear what specific injury is nagging him, but he will now be able to sign elsewhere once he is back to full health. The 28-year-old recorded 13 tackles (12 solo) across seven games in Las Vegas last year.