Brown is signing with the Ravens' practice squad Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Brown was waived by Baltimore on Tuesday after losing a battle to serve as a backup quarterback. However, the Oregon product will be in the mix to join the active roster if the Ravens need additional depth under center at some point in 2023.
