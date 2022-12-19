Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brown was activated to serve as Baltimore's backup quarterback for the second game in a row with Lamar Jackson out due to a PCL sprain. However, the rookie never saw the field behind Tyler Huntley, who once again started in place of Jackson. Brown will now be eligible for one more elevation from the practice squad this season, which the Ravens will likely exercise should Jackson remain sidelined against Atlanta on Saturday.