Anthony Chickillo: Let go by Steelers
Chickillo was released by the Steelers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Chickillo has played all of his five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. He recorded just 19 tackles (nine solo) across 11 games in 2019. The 27-year-old is now set to test free agency.
