Chickillo announced Sunday he is retiring from football, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Chickillo spent the majority of his career in Pittsburgh but played his final season in Denver, where he recorded 11 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup over 11 games. It's unclear what prompted his immediate retirement, but it's worth noting he was not signed as of Sunday and may have just opted to start a new career.
More News
-
Broncos' Anthony Chickillo: Won't play in finale•
-
Broncos' Anthony Chickillo: Inks deal with Denver•
-
Anthony Chickillo: Doesn't make the cut•
-
Saints' Anthony Chickillo: Gets one-year deal in Big Easy•
-
Anthony Chickillo: Let go by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Disappointing season ends with loss•