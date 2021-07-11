Chickillo announced Sunday he is retiring from football, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chickillo spent the majority of his career in Pittsburgh but played his final season in Denver, where he recorded 11 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup over 11 games. It's unclear what prompted his immediate retirement, but it's worth noting he was not signed as of Sunday and may have just opted to start a new career.

