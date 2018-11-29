Anthony Coyle: Joins Green Bay practice squad
Coyle (undisclosed) was placed on the practice squad/injured list Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The rookie out of Fordham has yet to make a name for himself in the NFL. It's unsure whether the Packers have any long term plans for Coyle, but it's unlikely he'll work his way onto the active roster this season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...