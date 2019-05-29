The 49ers released Davis on Tuesday after the NFL reinstated him from retirement, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis retired following the 2014 season before seeking reinstatement in the summer of 2016 and ultimately rejoining the 49ers for training camp that year. The 2010 first-round pick appeared in just one game during his second stint with the 49ers before sustaining a concussion that September and retiring again shortly afterward. After another two-year break, Davis is again ready to revive his career, but he won't receive a third chance with the 49ers. He'll now look for an opportunity with another organization and shouldn't struggle to find work, assuming he's in adequate playing shape after the long layoff from professional football. In addition to having pedigree working in his favor, Davis has relative youth on his side, as he won't turn 30 years old until October.