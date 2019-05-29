Anthony Davis: Looking for third chance
Davis was cut by the 49ers on Wednesday after he was reinstated by the league, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Davis had gotten a second chance by the 49ers after he elected to un-retire from the game in 2016, but was cut by the team before he could get his third chance to return to the game. He was the 11th overall pick in 2010, and started in every game of his first four seasons with the team, including eight games in the postseason. Davis is now free to sign with another team willing to give him another shot.
