Anthony Denham: Lands on IR
Denham was placed on the Cardinals' practice squad injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Denham suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday and will likely be shut down for the rest of the season. The Cardinals signed tight end Gabe Holmes to the practice squad Thursday to replace Denham.
