The Patriots released Firkser on Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Firkser was looking to carve out a depth role behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki (shoulder), but he ultimately won't make New England's initial 53-man roster. The Harvard product has appeared in at least 11 games in each of his first five NFL seasons (four with Tennessee and one with Atlanta), so he figures to draw at least some attention in free agency but will likely have to settle for a practice-squad deal.