Firsker was waived by the Lions on Thursday.

Firsker had signed with Detroit's active roster from their practice squad Saturday and had appeared in each of their last two games while Brock Wright tended to a hip injury. Ultimately, this may be a procedural move for the Lions, and the Harvard product could find his way back on the practice squad, especially with Wright still ailing and Sam LaPorta on the team's injury report now with an ankle injury.