Anthony Firkser: Released by Falcons
RotoWire Staff
Firkser was released by the Falcons on Tuesday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
Firkser will be looking for a new team after signing with the Falcons in April. The tight end played in 15 games with Titans last year and will likely crack an active roster elsewhere.
