Anthony Gordon: Signing with Seahawks

Gordon is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gordon started under center for Mike Leach at Washington State last season, and he racked up 5,579 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the Air Raid attack. Until the UDFA deals become official the Seahawks don't actually have any quarterbacks on the roster behind Russell Wilson, so Gordon appears to have a real chance of competing for the backup job.