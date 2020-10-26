site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: anthony-johnson-lands-on-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Anthony Johnson: Lands on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2020
at
4:48 pm ET 1 min read
Johnson was signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad Monday.
Johnson was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Steelers in early September, but he eventually returned to the organization. Amara Darboh was cut from the practice squad to open up a roster spot.
More News
09/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
04/28/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read