Johnson (undisclosed) reached an injury settlment with the Colts on Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Although he had a relatively quiet preseason, Johnson made it through the Colts' final roster cuts. However, he was subsequently placed in injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He will now be able to find a new destination once his health is up to par.

