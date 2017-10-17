Anthony Johnson: Waived off injured reserve
Johnson (undisclosed) and the Jets agreed to an injury settlement Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Johnson cleared waivers and reverted to the team's injured reserve during training camp. He will not be free to pursue other options once his health allows it.
