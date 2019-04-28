Anthony Johnson: Will sign with Bucs
The Buccaneers are expected to sign Johnson as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was a starter in his final two seasons with the University of Buffalo, compiling 133 receptions for 2,367 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was clearly productive but questions about his footwork and quickness led to Johnson being undrafted. If he can crack the lineup after training camp, Johnson will likely work as a reserve wideout with special-teams duties.
