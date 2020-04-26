Anthony Jones: Signing with Seattle
Jones is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones spent his collegiate career at Florida International and totaled 867 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 187 carries in 2019. The Seahawks already have Chris Carson, Travis Homer and rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas while Rashaad Penny (knee) recovers from a torn ACL, so Jones is likely a candidate for the practice squad.
