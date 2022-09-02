The Steelers signed McFarland to the practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
McFarland lost out on a roster spot to undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren, though he'll now re-join the team as roster depth. McFarland managed only three rushes for three yards during the 2021 season while with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Anthony McFarland: Waived by Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Still in mix for roster spot•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Logs team-high 56 rushing yards•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Making impact early in camp•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Activated by Pittsburgh•