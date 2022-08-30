The Steelers are waiving McFarland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2020 fourth-round pick didn't play much his first two seasons and now seems to have fallen behind both Benny Snell and Jaylen Warren. It's possible McFarland sticks around on Pittsburgh's practice squad if he isn't claimed on waivers.
