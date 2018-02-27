Anthony Miller: Fully participating at NFL Combine

Miller (foot) will be a full participant at this week's NFL Combine, Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

As one of the prospects with the most to gain in Indianapolis, this is huge news for Miller. He was scratched from the Senior Bowl due to a lingering foot issue, but Miller has since been medically cleared. Miller's production in college was beyond impressive as he hauled in over 1,400 yards in each of the last two seasons and racked up 32 receiving touchdowns in that span. He was also impressive in the red zone as he converted 11 of his 14 red zone receptions into touchdowns this year despite checking in at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. A strong combine from Miller would help scouts get a firmer read on how his game will translate at the next level.