Anthony Miller: Tests well at pro day

Miller recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and a forty-yard dash time between 4.46 and 4.52 seconds at the University of Memphis pro day this month, Evan Barnes of USA Today reports.

Miller only participated in the bench press at the NFL Combine this past March, so his draft stock at least somewhat depended on the kind of numbers he could post at his pro day. The receiver ultimately turned heads with this strong showing -- where his 39-inch vertical would have ranked third at the combine among participating receivers. Miller, who profiles best as a slot receiver at the next level, was already considered to have had a strong chance of hearing his name called within the first two days of the upcoming draft, and he only improved his standing with his impressive athletic scores.