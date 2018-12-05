Anthony Ratliff-Williams: Declaring for 2019 Draft

Ratliff-Williams is declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, The Associated Press reports.

Ratliff lead North Carolina in receiving yards last season (689) on 42 catches, plus two receiving touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in addition to 11 carries for 83 yards.

