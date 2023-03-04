Richardson set the quarterback record for vertical and broad jump at the NFL Combine while also running the third-fastest 40-yard dash ever among signal callers, Field Yates of ESPNreports.

It's going to be hard to put the genie back in the bottle after Saturday's performance. The polarizing Florida product was billed entering the NFL Combine as an impressive athlete, and he somehow exceeded even those lofty expectations by setting the record for best vertical by a quarterback (40.5) and longest ever broad jump by a quarterback (10-foot-9) weighing in at 244 pounds. The highly touted prospect then capped off the impressive day with an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash, third fastest by any QB in the modern Combine. The redshirt sophomore threw for just 2,549 yards and a 17:9 TD:INT last season with the Gators in his only season as a true starter and seemed erratic in both his decision making and accuracy as a thrower, but he also compiled over 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns over his past two collegiate seasons, emphasizing his multi-dimensional capabilities. Saturday's performance will ignite constant debate regarding his draft stock, but he could make for an intriguing fantasy option in the right offense.