Anthony Rush: Cut by Bears
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rush was waived by the Bears on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Rush only spent two weeks in Chicago and did not take a single snap in a contest during that span. The second-year defensive tackle will now look for a new home for the remainder of the season.
