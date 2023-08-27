Schwartz (hamstring) was waived with an injury designation Sunday.
Schwartz has been dealing with the injury for about a week, and he'll now potentially miss the 2023 campaign due to it. If the 2021 third-round selection clears waivers, he'll revert to IR which will keep him on the shelf for the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.
