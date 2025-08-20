Anthony Torres: Let go with injury settlement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rams waived Torres (ankle) from injured reserve Tuesday with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction log.
Torres suffered an ankle injury during the Rams' preseason opener against the Cowboys. He was slated to miss the entire 2025 season when he reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers, but the injury settlement allows the 25-year-old tight end to sign with another team once he's fully recovered from his injury.