Tyus is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Lions, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tyus had a limited role during his first three collegiate seasons with Northwestern but broke out in his lone year with Ohio, rushing for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 237 carries while adding 137 yards and another two scores on 16 receptions. The 6-foot-1 running back will look to carve out a depth role among a Lions running-back corps that is headed by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Detroit didn't take a running back in the draft, and the only two other ball carriers currently on the team's roster are Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki.