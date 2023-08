Witherstone (toe) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Witherstone reverted to Kansas City's IR last week after going unclaimed off waivers. Now that a settlement has been agreed to, he'll be free to look for a new opportunity once his health allows it. The undrafted free agent is looking for a chance to make a team's 53-man roster as a depth cornerback and special teams contributor.