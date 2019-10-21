The Bengals cut Zettel on Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Zettel was signed last week and will be let go after just one contest. He played 31 of a possible 82 defensive snaps (38 percent), but he didn't record a tackle. His departure may signal Carlos Dunlap (knee) and/or Carl Lawson (hamstring) are near a return to action.

