Green was waived by the Lions on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Despite a 2017 season in which Zettel led the lions with 31 quarterback hurries, the 2016 sixth-rounder was unable to stick with Detriot. Zettle was released to make room for defensive end Romeo Okwara, and the third-year pass rusher will now look to find a home elsewhere in the league.

