Antoine Bethea: Cut by Cardinals
The Cardinals released Bethea on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Bethea would've been entering the final season of a three-year contract after leading the Cardinals with 121 tackles (100 solo) in 2018. He still has something to offer a defense if he wants to continue playing, but the rebuilding Cardinals presumably hope to find a younger starter. Bethea will turn 35 in July and now joins a deep group of safeties in free agency.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Paces Cardinals with 121 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Racks up the tackles once again•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Strong performance in win•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Adds another sack Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Tallies sack in win•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Ties for team lead in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...