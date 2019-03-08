The Cardinals released Bethea on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bethea would've been entering the final season of a three-year contract after leading the Cardinals with 121 tackles (100 solo) in 2018. He still has something to offer a defense if he wants to continue playing, but the rebuilding Cardinals presumably hope to find a younger starter. Bethea will turn 35 in July and now joins a deep group of safeties in free agency.

