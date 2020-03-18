Antoine Bethea: Released by Giants
The Giants are cutting Bethea on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The move clears up just $2.75 million in cap space, so it's a pretty clear indication the Giants don't view Bethea as a plus starter. The 35-year-old has maintained IDP relevance late into his career, reaching triple-digit tackles in 2016, 2018 and 2019. That said, there's no guarantee Bethea finds another starting job.
