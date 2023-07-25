Wesley (quad) was medically cleared to work out for teams Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wesley spent all of last season on injured reserve after going down with the quad issue during the summer. Still just 25 years old and big-framed at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Wesley should get some attention. He caught 19 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as a red-zone weapon for the Cardinals in 2021.