Antoine Wesley: Declares for 2019 draft

Wesley announced that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wesley had a monster 2018 campaign for the Red Raiders, catching 88 passes for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. The wide receiver came out of nowhere this past season after recording just 10 receptions his sophomore year. Wesley immediately drew attention from pro scouts following a 261 yard, three touchdown performance versus Houston back in September.