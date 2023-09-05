The Raiders released Wesley from their practice squad Tuesday.
Less than a week after signing him to its practice squad, Las Vegas decided it was time to part ways with the 25-year-old Wesley. The lanky receiver will now have to seek another opportunity to make an impression elsewhere.
More News
-
Antoine Wesley: Gets practice squad opportunity•
-
Antoine Wesley: Cleared to work out for teams•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Recovering from torn quadriceps•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Going on IR•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Suffers setback, won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Close to returning•