Antoine Winfield Jr.: Heading to NFL
Winfield Jr. declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Injury history will be a key part of his draft evaluation, but Winfield Jr. flashed impressive ability when healthy and turned in a dominant 2019 season at Minnesota. He racked up 88 tackles and seven interceptions as a safety in 2019 and also showed an ability to get after the passer with three sacks. He also had injury-shortened seasons in 2017 and 2018.
