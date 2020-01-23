Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued
The Hollywood (Fla.) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Brown on charges of felony burglary and battery, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The incident occurred at Brown's home in Hollywood on Tuesday and involved the driver of a moving truck he hired.
