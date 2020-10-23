Brown (suspension) is scheduled to visit with the Buccaneers on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pending his reinstatement by the NFL, Brown is eligible to return from suspension after Week 8, which has prompted teams to begin checking in with the wideout. The Buccaneers will be the first team to formally meet with Brown since he worked out with the Saints in December 2019, with Wilson noting that both player and team are "highly motivated" to reach an agreement on a deal. Brown's prior connection with Tom Brady from their brief stint together in New England last season likely factored heavily into the wideout's interest in Tampa Bay, and his potential addition would further strengthen a pass-catching corps that also includes Pro Bowl-caliber talents in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.