Brown (suspension) is expected to officially sign his one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following his virtual meeting with Tampa Bay, Brown agreed in principle to a deal Friday, and the Buccaneers and his representation have taken the last few days to finalize the particulars of the contract. According to Schefter, Brown's contract contains $1 million in base salary and roster bonuses, with an additional $750,000 available in performance-based incentives and another $750,000 due if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. Brown's Buccaneers debut is expected to come in a Week 9 matchup with the Saints on Nov. 8, pending the NFL reinstating him from his suspension following Week 8.