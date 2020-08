Brown's eight-game suspension could still be extended if the NFL obtains new evidence pertaining to its personal conduct policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Brown has a Sept. 15 hearing for a civil suit based on a sexual assault accusation. The allegation has been public knowledge since last year, but it wasn't factored into Brown's eight-game suspension. It thus stands to reason that his ban could be extended if the civil suit brings about new information.