Brown (suspension) agreed in principle Friday with the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to Schefter, the exact language of Brown's deal still needs to be finalized, but the 32-year-old is tentatively on track to resume his career in Tampa Bay. Before he can officially join the Bucs' 53-man roster, Brown will need to receive formal reinstatement from the NFL once his suspension lapses after Week 8. If all goes according to plan, Brown will make his 2020 debut Week 9 against the Saints, joining a loaded Buccaneers wideout group that also includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.