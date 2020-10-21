The Seahawks are "positioned to make a push to sign" Brown (suspension) if the reinstated by the NFL when eligible after Week 8, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that other teams are also pursuing the wideout, though the possibility remains that the league could still extend Brown's suspension beyond Week 8. If that doesn't happen, however, the talented wideout could return to play in the second half of the current NFL campaign. Should Brown link up with the Seahawks, his team context would be favorable, but for now, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are entrenched as the team's top wideouts.