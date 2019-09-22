Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter of ESPN on Saturday that "a few teams" have communicated interest in the receiver and "want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation" before entertaining signing him.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was officially released by the Patriots on Friday, one day after the attorney for an artist who levied an allegation of sexual misconduct against the receiver informed the NFL that her client received threatening text messages from Brown. The wideout is also facing another accusation of sexual assault from a former trainer, who met with the NFL on Monday. Given Brown's pending legal trouble and rocky tenure with the Raiders earlier in the offseason, Schefter -- citing a source -- suggests that any deal for the embattled receiver isn't likely to come until the league's investigation is resolved. Beyond releasing a statement Friday indicating that Brown won't be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while he remains an unrestricted free agent, the NFL hasn't provided a timeline for when its investigation will conclude.