Antonio Brown: Draws interest from teams
Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter of ESPN on Saturday that "a few teams" have communicated interest in the receiver and "want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation" before entertaining signing him.
The seven-time Pro Bowler was officially released by the Patriots on Friday, one day after the attorney for an artist who levied an allegation of sexual misconduct against the receiver informed the NFL that her client received threatening text messages from Brown. The wideout is also facing another accusation of sexual assault from a former trainer, who met with the NFL on Monday. Given Brown's pending legal trouble and rocky tenure with the Raiders earlier in the offseason, Schefter -- citing a source -- suggests that any deal for the embattled receiver isn't likely to come until the league's investigation is resolved. Beyond releasing a statement Friday indicating that Brown won't be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while he remains an unrestricted free agent, the NFL hasn't provided a timeline for when its investigation will conclude.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Patriots back in play
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 TE Preview: Who to stream?
Heath Cummings says there are almost too many Week 3 streaming options at tight end.
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...