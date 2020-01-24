Brown was granted bail at his hearing Friday morning and had his bond set at $110,000 for three charges, including felony burglary with battery. He will be monitored via GPS, must go through drug/alcohol testing and undergo a mental health evaluation, ESPN.com reports.

Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, were both arrested this week stemming from an incident with the driver of a moving truck at Brown's home in Hollywood, Fla. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, a lengthy process is expected given the severity of the charges, which potentially carries a life sentence.