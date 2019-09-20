Play

The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown's stint with the team lasted just one game. With lingering off-field issues, it remains to be seen if the wideout catches on with another team any time soon. The Patriots will now move on with a wide receiver corps headed by Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.

